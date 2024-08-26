Natrona County Arrest Log (8/22/24 – 8/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Keli Muir, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Philip Ross, 58 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Harnden, 50 - Courtesy Hold
- Alex Muresanu, 19 - Courtesy Hold
- Noe Cubas Espinal, 32 - Hold for Another State
- Andy Mireles, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mauro Perez, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Jessica Carline, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Carpenter, 34 - Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Theft: 5th or Subsequent Offense
- Cory Campbell, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Rodriguez, 43 - County Warrant
- Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Marijuana: Possession
- Michelle Hegglund, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Jerry Bournes, 29 - County Warrant
- Megon Graves, 28 - DUI
- Misty Martin, 29 - Trespassing
- Shade Meacham, 26 - Criminal Warrant
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City
- Harrison Demontiney, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dennis Fleck, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Cody Wolfe, 25 - Failure to Appear
- Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Michael Hughes, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering: Firearm, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Jasmine Thompson, 21 - County Warrant
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Joseph Strickland, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Patrick Little, 42 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City
- Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Open Container
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Daniel Closs, 69 - Public Intoxication
- Shawna Hansen, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Houghton, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Ethen Tabor, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Andrew Berg, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Civil Bench Warrant
- Scott Russell, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Bobbi Prosser, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Jose Prieto, 22 - Criminal Warrant
