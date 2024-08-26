This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Keli Muir, 39 - Failure to Comply

Philip Ross, 58 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Harnden, 50 - Courtesy Hold

Alex Muresanu, 19 - Courtesy Hold

Noe Cubas Espinal, 32 - Hold for Another State

Andy Mireles, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mauro Perez, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jessica Carline, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Carpenter, 34 - Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Theft: 5th or Subsequent Offense

Cory Campbell, 41 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Rodriguez, 43 - County Warrant

Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Marijuana: Possession

Michelle Hegglund, 38 - Failure to Appear

Jerry Bournes, 29 - County Warrant

Megon Graves, 28 - DUI

Misty Martin, 29 - Trespassing

Shade Meacham, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City

Harrison Demontiney, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dennis Fleck, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Cody Wolfe, 25 - Failure to Appear

Donald Smith, 61 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Michael Hughes, 30 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering: Firearm, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Jasmine Thompson, 21 - County Warrant

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - Failure to Comply

Joseph Strickland, 43 - Public Intoxication

Patrick Little, 42 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City

Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Open Container

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Daniel Closs, 69 - Public Intoxication

Shawna Hansen, 36 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Houghton, 32 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Juan Quinn, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Ethen Tabor, 21 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Andrew Berg, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Civil Bench Warrant

Scott Russell, 62 - Public Intoxication

Bobbi Prosser, 42 - Failure to Comply

Jose Prieto, 22 - Criminal Warrant

