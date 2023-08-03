Natrona County Arrest Log (8/2/23 – 8/3/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Brandi Eckman, 30 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- David Sorick, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Kenneth Lafferty, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Stephanie Orr-Valenzuela, 41 - Criminal Warrant, NCIC Hit
- Chester Friday, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Jacob Hintz, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less
- Megan Day, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Mia Brown, 23 - County Warrant
- Michael Mondle, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Cory Scherzinger, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Eddy Fernandez, 49 - Interference with Peace Officer, County Warrant
- Jane Doe, 00 - Interference with Peace Officer
- Harlan Taylor, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Kelby Lahey, 23 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Failure to Comply
- Michaela Duran, 35 - DUI, Parking Prohibited on Roadways, Open Container - 1st Offense
- Kristen Scheid, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Ramona Patino, 37 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Trespassing
