Natrona County Arrest Log (8/2/23 – 8/3/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brandi Eckman, 30 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

David Sorick, 37 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Lafferty, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Stephanie Orr-Valenzuela, 41 - Criminal Warrant, NCIC Hit

Chester Friday, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Jacob Hintz, 28 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less

Megan Day, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Mia Brown, 23 - County Warrant

Michael Mondle, 52 - Failure to Comply

Cory Scherzinger, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Eddy Fernandez, 49 - Interference with Peace Officer, County Warrant

Jane Doe, 00 - Interference with Peace Officer

Harlan Taylor, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kelby Lahey, 23 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Failure to Comply

Michaela Duran, 35 - DUI, Parking Prohibited on Roadways, Open Container - 1st Offense

Kristen Scheid, 42 - Public Intoxication

Ramona Patino, 37 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Trespassing

