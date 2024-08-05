Natrona County Arrest Log (8//24 – 8/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Amber Robles, 47 - Public Intoxication

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication

Vincent Shelton, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Failure to Comply

James Alley, 39 - Failure to Appear

Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication

Lawrence Bruguier, 21 - Public Intoxication, Pedestrians - Loitering in Crosswalk

John Mates, 37 - Failure to Comply

Tina Reeves, 53 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Dustin Potter, 38 - Failure to Appear

Montey Tabaho, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxicaiton

Liberty Means, 24 - Criminal Entry, Interfere With Peace Officer

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace

Antonio Vera, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Eudys Ortiz-Hernandez, 32 - Immigration Hold

Juan Torre-Flores, 38 - Immigration Hold

Gavin Niemeyer, 28 - Kidnap: Remove, Confine by Force, Threat, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering

Dakota James, 24 - Vehicle Exceed 65 mph on Paved Roadway, Drive While License Cancelled ? Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Leonard Lucero, 33 - County Warrant

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication

