Natrona County Arrest Log (8//24 – 8/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Amber Robles, 47 - Public Intoxication
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Vincent Shelton, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Kenneth Tennyson, 49 - Failure to Comply
- James Alley, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Floyd Oldman, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Lawrence Bruguier, 21 - Public Intoxication, Pedestrians - Loitering in Crosswalk
- John Mates, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Tina Reeves, 53 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Dustin Potter, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Montey Tabaho, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxicaiton
- Liberty Means, 24 - Criminal Entry, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Criminal Trespass, Breach of Peace
- Antonio Vera, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Eudys Ortiz-Hernandez, 32 - Immigration Hold
- Juan Torre-Flores, 38 - Immigration Hold
- Gavin Niemeyer, 28 - Kidnap: Remove, Confine by Force, Threat, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Reckless Endangering
- Dakota James, 24 - Vehicle Exceed 65 mph on Paved Roadway, Drive While License Cancelled ? Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Leonard Lucero, 33 - County Warrant
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Marcus Brown, 45 - Public Intoxication
