Natrona County Arrest Log (8/27/24 – 8/28/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Antonio Johnson, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Corey Coriddi, 36 - Failure to Comply

Erick Martinez-Medina, 25 - Immigration Hold

Arliss Summers, 50 - Failure to Comply

Michael Jimenez, 43 - Failure to Comply

Brice Carter, 40 - Failure to Appear

Derick Heikes, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Michael Chase, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

