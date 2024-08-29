Natrona County Arrest Log (8/28/24 – 8/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

John Eggleston, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Justin Miller, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant

James Alley, 39 - Failure to Comply

Gerald Finch, 56 - Shoplifting, Trespassing

Robert Miller, 66 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Follow Too Closely

Robert Lukowiak, 53 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Dalton Griswold, 32 - County Warrant

Amber Miller, 37 - County Warrant

Andrew Thompson, 68 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

