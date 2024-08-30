Natrona County Arrest Log (8/29/24 – 8/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Larry Arguijo, 46 - Hold for Another Agency

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Mitchell Odom, 62 - Public Intoxication

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication

Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Hauck, 52 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest: Interfere With Police

Tia Lawrence, 54 - Failure to Comply

Emerson Sanabria-Santana, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Marcus Grayson, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tommie Christ, 46 - Serve Jail Time, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test

Dana Green, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Damian Baros, 18 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Heather Russell, 48 - NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III

Dakota Trump, 27 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack - 5 grams

Nicholas Johnson, 42 - EXPC Ord Interference, Turning Signal Required 100 feet Before Turn, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability

Scott Erskine, 31 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department