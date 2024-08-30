Natrona County Arrest Log (8/29/24 – 8/30/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Larry Arguijo, 46 - Hold for Another Agency
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Mitchell Odom, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Hauck, 52 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest: Interfere With Police
- Tia Lawrence, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Emerson Sanabria-Santana, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Marcus Grayson, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tommie Christ, 46 - Serve Jail Time, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test
- Dana Green, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Damian Baros, 18 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Heather Russell, 48 - NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
- Dakota Trump, 27 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine / Crack - 5 grams
- Nicholas Johnson, 42 - EXPC Ord Interference, Turning Signal Required 100 feet Before Turn, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability
- Scott Erskine, 31 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department