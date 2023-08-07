Natrona County Arrest Log (8/4/23 – 8/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Autumn Morales, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest

Danny Ainsworth, 57 - Public Intoxication

Valerie Frisby, 20 - No Valid Drivers License, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Jaymes Scott, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Angelina Caballero, 27 - Failure to Comply

Brooke McQueary, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Pavey, 42 - Hold for Circuit Court

Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, County Warrant

Danielle Snell, 25 - DWUI, Open Container

Kyle Shearer, 22 - DUI, 1-Way Traffic Signal Violation

Billy Blake, 30 - Public Intoxication

Guy Harris, 29 - Burglary - Vehicle

Kolby Stockman, 27 - Failure to Comply

Noelia Herrera-Mares, 26 - Failure to Comply

Patricia Patten, 35 - No Valid Drivers License, DWUI

Jamie Sanchez, 41 - Failure to Comply

Mark Gonzales, 62 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Eric Evans, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, No Registration

Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Public Intoxication

Alec Miller, 37 - Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Stop Sign Violation, Failure to Comply

James Eason, 61 - NCIC Hit

Neil Herberger, 76 - DUI

Kristopher Boyce, 20 - DWUI

Amber Wilson, 37 - Failure to Comply

Alissa Sweets, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Destry Bristow, 56 - Failure to Comply

Jaylon Helling, 21 - Theft - Under $1000, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

