Natrona County Arrest Log (8/4/23 – 8/7/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Autumn Morales, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Resisting Arrest
- Danny Ainsworth, 57 - Public Intoxication
- Valerie Frisby, 20 - No Valid Drivers License, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Jaymes Scott, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Angelina Caballero, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Brooke McQueary, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Pavey, 42 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, County Warrant
- Danielle Snell, 25 - DWUI, Open Container
- Kyle Shearer, 22 - DUI, 1-Way Traffic Signal Violation
- Billy Blake, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Guy Harris, 29 - Burglary - Vehicle
- Kolby Stockman, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Noelia Herrera-Mares, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Patricia Patten, 35 - No Valid Drivers License, DWUI
- Jamie Sanchez, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Mark Gonzales, 62 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Eric Evans, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, No Registration
- Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Public Intoxication
- Alec Miller, 37 - Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Stop Sign Violation, Failure to Comply
- James Eason, 61 - NCIC Hit
- Neil Herberger, 76 - DUI
- Kristopher Boyce, 20 - DWUI
- Amber Wilson, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Alissa Sweets, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Destry Bristow, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Jaylon Helling, 21 - Theft - Under $1000, Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams