Natrona County Arrest Log (8/5/24 – 8/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jessica Tillack, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Dallas Moore, 38 - Criminal Warrant

Conor Mead, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Randal Fox, 60 - Failure to Appear,

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Robin Sandler, 43 - Failure to Comply

Amelia Kraft, 39 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Christopher Walsh, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony Glandt, 45 - Contract Hold

Jedediah Boyer, 44 - Disturbing the Peace

Bobby Davis, 35 - Failure to Appear

Alec Sievers, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Follow Too Closely

Scott Johnson, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ricardo Guel-Palacios, 25 - DWUI

