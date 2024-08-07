Natrona County Arrest Log (8/6/24 – 8/7/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Perry Fast Wolf, 38 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Jonathan Yeargain, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Lucas Bjerkebeck, 19 - Courtesy Hold
- Calvin Stroup, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- John Molnar, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Amelia Reilly, 62 - County Warrant
- Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Christopher Milde, 42 - Failure to Comply, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance
- Adam Ready, 36 - County Warrant, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicle, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display
- Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Coy Rutledge, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brooke Olson, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Bridget Jones, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear
- Miguel Pruneda, 28 - DUI, Improper Lane Usage, Speeding
- Lucas Matos Dos Santos, 24 - Trespassing
- Anthony Santistevan, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Odom, 19 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 years
