Natrona County Arrest Log (8/7/23 – 8/8/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bobby Jolly, 37 - Failure to Comply

Manuel Armenta Serrano, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant

Elijah Hunt, 37 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Juan Burton, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Ball, 24 - Failure to Comply

Jon Mockensturm, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Blaine Nielsen, 53 - Serve Jail Time

Bonnie Corkle, 65 - Failure to Comply

Wiley Lutkins, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

John Molnar, 51 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication

