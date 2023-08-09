Natrona County Arrest Log (8/8/23 – 8/9/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Troy Laughlin, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christina Coolidge, 60 - Assault

Christopher Brown, 41 - Contract Hold/Billing

Carrisa Eaton, 31 - Hold for Circuit Court, Failure to Appear

Myron Nipwater, 45 - Failure to Appear

Shelley VanCleve, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sherry Hicks, 32 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Heather Ritchie, 32 - Hold for Circuit Court

Jack Tipton, 61 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police

Douglas Ryberg, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Appear

Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol

Angelo Munoz, 20 - DWUI

