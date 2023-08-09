Natrona County Arrest Log (8/8/23 – 8/9/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Troy Laughlin, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christina Coolidge, 60 - Assault
- Christopher Brown, 41 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Carrisa Eaton, 31 - Hold for Circuit Court, Failure to Appear
- Myron Nipwater, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Shelley VanCleve, 55 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sherry Hicks, 32 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- Heather Ritchie, 32 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Jack Tipton, 61 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest - Interference with Police
- Douglas Ryberg, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christina Counts, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Angelo Munoz, 20 - DWUI