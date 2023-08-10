Natrona County Arrest Log (8/9/23 – 8/10/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Shoplifting

Rita Willow, 36 - Public Intoxication

Dalton Lantz, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Bessie Sotelo, 45 - Failure to Comply

Gerald Finch, 55 - Violate Protection Order

Paul Christensen, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Travis Smith, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Hunter Delbridge, 23 - Public Intoxication

Terrell Felter, 25 - Assault

Dwayne Wise, 47 - Failure to Comply

