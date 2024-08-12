Natrona County Arrest Log (8/9/24 – 8/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Patrick Little, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Stormy Evans, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule V, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I and II

Cody Burnsed, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Omega Jelsma, 35 - Failure to Comply

Ryder Iddings, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Airka Scott Wurth, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Darrick Collins, 21 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Crystal Servin, 46 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Reckless Driving, Open Container

Samantha Pauley, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Cyrus Sweets, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Ivan Sweets, 64 - Failure to Comply

Aiden Fryer, 18 - Under 21: Consume Alcohol

Joseph Warneke, 36 - DUI, Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Clarence Crutchfield, 56 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Interference With Peace Officer, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Kathleen Engelking, 70 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Camping Restricted in the City

Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Collins, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman

Oly Trevino, 43 - Disorderly Conduct, Interference with the Public Employee

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication

Louis Bellis, 30 - Reckless Driving, Exhibition of Acceleration, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Octavia Costalez, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol, Public Intoxication

Derrik Williams, 19 - DUI, Under 21: Possess Alcohol, Under 18 Possess / Use Tobacco: 1st Offense, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Flashing Signals: Red, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman

William Dunbar, 22 - Failure to Comply

Lucas Nelson, 44 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Michael Coury, 46 - County Warrant

Blake Davis, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, NCIC Hit

Leslie Davila, 30 - County Warrant

Carlos Lopez, 36 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Run Red Light

Joseph Martinez, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department