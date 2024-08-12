Natrona County Arrest Log (8/9/24 – 8/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Patrick Little, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Stormy Evans, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule V, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I and II
- Cody Burnsed, 31 - Serve Jail Time
- Omega Jelsma, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Ryder Iddings, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Airka Scott Wurth, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
- Bryanna Pellman, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
- Darrick Collins, 21 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Crystal Servin, 46 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Reckless Driving, Open Container
- Samantha Pauley, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Cyrus Sweets, 36 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Ivan Sweets, 64 - Failure to Comply
- Aiden Fryer, 18 - Under 21: Consume Alcohol
- Joseph Warneke, 36 - DUI, Valid Drivers License, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Clarence Crutchfield, 56 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Interference With Peace Officer, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense
- Francisco Sosa, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Kathleen Engelking, 70 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Camping Restricted in the City
- Jesse Johnson, 28 - Public Intoxication
- Matthew Collins, 29 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman
- Oly Trevino, 43 - Disorderly Conduct, Interference with the Public Employee
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication
- Louis Bellis, 30 - Reckless Driving, Exhibition of Acceleration, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District
- Octavia Costalez, 19 - Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol, Public Intoxication
- Derrik Williams, 19 - DUI, Under 21: Possess Alcohol, Under 18 Possess / Use Tobacco: 1st Offense, Open Container, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Flashing Signals: Red, Aggravated Assault & Battery: Pregnant Woman
- William Dunbar, 22 - Failure to Comply
- Lucas Nelson, 44 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Michael Coury, 46 - County Warrant
- Blake Davis, 41 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, NCIC Hit
- Leslie Davila, 30 - County Warrant
- Carlos Lopez, 36 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Run Red Light
- Joseph Martinez, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
