Natrona County Arrest Log (9/10/24 – 9/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marcos Munoz, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Kimberly LeBeau, 40 - Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tyrone Jackson, 53 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II & III
- Robin Behan, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Kyle Brownfield, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Brian DePaolo, 48 - Stalking: Felony (Within 5 Years of Prior), Violate Protection Order
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Steven Thomas, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Kimberly Benoit, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeremiah Glasspoole, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Isaiah Rooney, 51 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Judy Greenwood, 38 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Annual Certification of Registration, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Domenich Gumfory, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Amexander Porter, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
