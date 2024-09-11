Natrona County Arrest Log (9/10/24 – 9/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marcos Munoz, 29 - Failure to Comply

Kimberly LeBeau, 40 - Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tyrone Jackson, 53 - Attempt & Conspire: Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II & III

Robin Behan, 42 - Failure to Comply

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication

Trevor Cecchettini, 51 - Failure to Comply

Kyle Brownfield, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Brian DePaolo, 48 - Stalking: Felony (Within 5 Years of Prior), Violate Protection Order

Gregory Brown, 39 - Failure to Comply

Steven Thomas, 33 - Failure to Comply

Kimberly Benoit, 53 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremiah Glasspoole, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Isaiah Rooney, 51 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Judy Greenwood, 38 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Annual Certification of Registration, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Domenich Gumfory, 26 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Amexander Porter, 25 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

