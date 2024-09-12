Natrona County Arrest Log (9/11/24 – 9/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Malika Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Amber Brough, 47 - Trespassing
- Holli Upton, 46 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffrey Campbell, 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Amanda Jones, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Michael Odom, 19 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked
- Richard Morales, 60 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Craig Haywood, 57 - Failure to Register as Sex Offender: 1st Offense
- Mitchell Odom, 62 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Open Container
