Natrona County Arrest Log (9/11/24 – 9/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Malika Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Amber Brough, 47 - Trespassing

Holli Upton, 46 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Juan Quinn, 24 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Campbell, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication

Amanda Jones, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Odom, 19 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked

Richard Morales, 60 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Craig Haywood, 57 - Failure to Register as Sex Offender: 1st Offense

Mitchell Odom, 62 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Open Container

Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department