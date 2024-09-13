Natrona County Arrest Log (9/12/24 – 9/13/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Ross Lopez, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gregory Brown, 39 - Possess Forged Writing, Use Another's Credit Card: $1000 or More
- Shawvon LeBlanc, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Trespassing, Open Container, Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Public Intoxication
- Talon Johnson, 26 - Assault, Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dennis Kay, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Troy Hill, Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Run Red Light, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability
- Tina Reeves, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Angela Woods, 40 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Shawn Daugherty, 43 - Trespassing
