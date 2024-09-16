Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/24 – 9/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kyle Kohon, 20 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Moriah Swenson, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Beatriz Lopez, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Staley, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Luke Preacher, 46 - Contract Hold
- Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace: Use Threatening
- Myron Miller, 57 - Serve Jail Time
- Alan Elertson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Anthony Nickerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Anthony Santistevan, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Allen Ekberg, 61 - Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Nicola Weydeveld, 26 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Clark Jones, 68 - Failure to Comply
- Anthony Steelman, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Richard Morales, 60 - Open Container, Trespassing
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing, Open Container
- William Mayle, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Destry Bristow, 57 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- David Sorick, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Guy Soliz, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Derrick Young, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mitchell Odom, 62 - Urinating or Defecating in Public
- Dana Clark, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense
- Charles Anderson, 60 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Open Container
- Bryce Perkins, 26 - DUI, Carry Concealed Weapon: Any License Established
- Marquay Brown, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Haworth, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- John Pearce, 50 - Failure to Comply
- Cruz Peters, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Brian DePaolo, 48 - Violate Protection Order
- Xavier Strothman, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Christina Stotts, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Devin Mackay, 30 - Resisting Arrest
- Lisa Waits, 55 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
