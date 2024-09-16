Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/24 – 9/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kyle Kohon, 20 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Moriah Swenson, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Beatriz Lopez, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Staley, 27 - Failure to Comply

Luke Preacher, 46 - Contract Hold

Justin Coatney, 38 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace: Use Threatening

Myron Miller, 57 - Serve Jail Time

Alan Elertson, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony Nickerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Anthony Santistevan, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Allen Ekberg, 61 - Trespassing, Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Nicola Weydeveld, 26 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Clark Jones, 68 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Steelman, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Richard Morales, 60 - Open Container, Trespassing

Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing, Open Container

William Mayle, 42 - Failure to Comply

Destry Bristow, 57 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

David Sorick, 38 - Failure to Comply

Guy Soliz, 54 - Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 50 - Public Intoxication

Derrick Young, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Hold for Probation and Parole

Mitchell Odom, 62 - Urinating or Defecating in Public

Dana Clark, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense

Charles Anderson, 60 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Open Container

Bryce Perkins, 26 - DUI, Carry Concealed Weapon: Any License Established

Marquay Brown, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Lawrence Chavez, 52 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Haworth, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

John Pearce, 50 - Failure to Comply

Cruz Peters, 36 - Failure to Comply

Brian DePaolo, 48 - Violate Protection Order

Xavier Strothman, 20 - Failure to Appear

Christina Stotts, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Devin Mackay, 30 - Resisting Arrest

Lisa Waits, 55 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

