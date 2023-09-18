Natrona County Arrest Log (9/15/23 – 9/18/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ashley Workman, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Gardner, 36 - Contract Hold

Amanda Deegan, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less

Andrea Goddard, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams

Bradley Froke, 61 - Failure to Comply

Amber Salinas, 35 - DUI - 18 or Older with Child Passenger - 1st Offense

Robert Miller, 65 - Serve Jail Time

Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication

Jonathan Miskimins, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Shirts, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer

Kelly Reyes, 40 - Failure to Appear

Ronnie Smith, Failure to Appear, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Andrew Armijo, 62 - DWUI 1st/2nd Offense

Adriana Sanchez, 20 - Endanger Child - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication

Ethen Tabor, 20 - Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol, Minor in Possession of Tobacco

Trysta Creamer, 19 - Public Inotxication, MIP - Alcohol

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shane Janis, 26 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Alisha Ayers, 36 - Public Intoxication

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Christina Gates, 56 - Trespassing

Andrew Sanchez, 21 - Failure to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Controlled Substances - Drug Paraphrenalia

Zachary Allen, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jenae Mace, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jessica Golkowski, 34 - DWUI, Speeding: Designated Highways, Brake Lights / Turn Signals Required

Ramon Ramirez, 22 - Public Intoxication

Joseph Roberts, 32 - Public Intoxication

Gage Markgraf, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Simple Assault

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Violate Protection Order

Robin Sandler, 42 - Failure to Appear

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Failure to Appear

Devin Clark, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Entry, Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Mayfield, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kelsey Eagle Road, 25 - Failure to Comply

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing

Joseph Qualle, 44 - Failure to Appear

John Daniel, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant

Young Chief LoneBear, 36 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Country Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

