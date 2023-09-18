Natrona County Arrest Log (9/15/23 – 9/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ashley Workman, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Gardner, 36 - Contract Hold
- Amanda Deegan, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less
- Andrea Goddard, 57 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams
- Bradley Froke, 61 - Failure to Comply
- Amber Salinas, 35 - DUI - 18 or Older with Child Passenger - 1st Offense
- Robert Miller, 65 - Serve Jail Time
- Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Jonathan Miskimins, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Michael Shirts, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer
- Kelly Reyes, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Ronnie Smith, Failure to Appear, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Andrew Armijo, 62 - DWUI 1st/2nd Offense
- Adriana Sanchez, 20 - Endanger Child - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Ethen Tabor, 20 - Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol, Minor in Possession of Tobacco
- Trysta Creamer, 19 - Public Inotxication, MIP - Alcohol
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shane Janis, 26 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Alisha Ayers, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Christina Gates, 56 - Trespassing
- Andrew Sanchez, 21 - Failure to Appear, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Controlled Substances - Drug Paraphrenalia
- Zachary Allen, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jenae Mace, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jessica Golkowski, 34 - DWUI, Speeding: Designated Highways, Brake Lights / Turn Signals Required
- Ramon Ramirez, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Joseph Roberts, 32 - Public Intoxication
- Gage Markgraf, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Simple Assault
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Violate Protection Order
- Robin Sandler, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Linsey Bondi, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Devin Clark, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Entry, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Mayfield, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing
- Joseph Qualle, 44 - Failure to Appear
- John Daniel, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Young Chief LoneBear, 36 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Country Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
