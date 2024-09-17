Natrona County Arrest Log (9/16/24 – 9/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Toni Brown, 34 - Failure to Appear

Edwin Horrach Albino, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Calvin Halligan, 61 - Serve Jail Time

Ester Davis, 50 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Insurance Violation: No Current Liability

Alexandria Perez, 42 - Failure to Comply

Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christian Halona, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Brian Davis, 37 - Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest: Interference With Police, Possession of Controlled Substance

