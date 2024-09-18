Natrona County Arrest Log (9/17/24 – 9/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxication

Keevan Ware, 29 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Comply

Dennis Howard, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adolfo Padilla-Hororato, 44 - Contract Hold

Darrell Booker, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Aaron Harper, 34 - Failure to Comply

Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Failure to Appear

Laurence Olson, 27 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle

Aaron Harmon, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Levi Butcher, 34 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

James Cronk, 38 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Ashton Garwood, 27 - Trespassing

Moriah Swenson, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

