Natrona County Arrest Log (9/17/24 – 9/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ashley Allen, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Keevan Ware, 29 - Courtesy Hold, Failure to Comply
- Dennis Howard, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Adolfo Padilla-Hororato, 44 - Contract Hold
- Darrell Booker, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Aaron Harper, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Laurence Olson, 27 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle
- Aaron Harmon, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Levi Butcher, 34 - Domestic Assault: 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- James Cronk, 38 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District
- Ashton Garwood, 27 - Trespassing
- Moriah Swenson, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Steve Knox, 54 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
