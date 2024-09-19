Natrona County Arrest Log (9/18/24 – 9/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- David Marks, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Amya Stadnick, 21 - Courtesy Hold
- Ricardo Banderas, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Deen Johnson, 50 - Camping Restricted: In the City
- Denise Mullen, 55 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Jamie Escamilla, 44 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Criminal Warrant
- Thomas Brown, 53 - Failure to Comply
