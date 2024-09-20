Natrona County Arrest Log (9/19/24 – 9/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Skylar Major, 24 - Theft: Under $1000

Zachary Wells, 36 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Stop Sign

Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply

Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Garrett Rust, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Johnathon Wentz, 28 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Sandra Lucero, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Scott Leyo, 49 - County Warrant

Donald Smith, 61 - Trespassing

John Travis, 51 - Failure to Appear

Christine Slee, 62 - Camping Restricted:Public

Brendan Pellman, 25 - Failure to Comply

Casey Jackson, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangering, Possess Deadly Weapon

