Natrona County Arrest Log (9/19/24 – 9/20/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Skylar Major, 24 - Theft: Under $1000
- Zachary Wells, 36 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device: 1st Offense, Stop Sign
- Malika Brown, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Garrett Rust, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Johnathon Wentz, 28 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
- Sandra Lucero, 56 - Serve Jail Time
- Scott Leyo, 49 - County Warrant
- Donald Smith, 61 - Trespassing
- John Travis, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Christine Slee, 62 - Camping Restricted:Public
- Brendan Pellman, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Casey Jackson, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Stalking: Misdemeanor, Property Destruction: Under $1000, Breach of Peace, Reckless Endangering, Possess Deadly Weapon
