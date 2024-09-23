Natrona County Arrest Log (9/20/24 – 9/23/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Open Container, Camping Restricted: In the City
- Ivan Sweets, 65 - Hold for District Court
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Casey Hudgens, 43 - Bond Revocation
- Alexander Piddington, 41 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Defraud Innkeeper: 1st Offense, EXPC ORD Interference
- Corey Coriddi, 36 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Bryce Miller, 35 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation by Police Officer
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Rye Smouse, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Michael Wentz, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Leah Whiteplume, 43 - Open Container, Failure to Comply
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jason Blackley, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Lorie Batchelor, 53 - Driving Under Suspension
- Stuart Loyo Avila, 30 - Open Container, Trespassing Enhanced
- Joshua King, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Joshua Ruvalcaba, 33 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)
- Kimberly Feister-Kellett, 53 - Trespassing
- Landon Jenkins, 20 - DUI, Under 18 Possess / Use Tobacco: 1st Offense
- Izziah Douglass, 20 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Reckless Driving
- Hayden Sullivan, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Marijuana: Possession, Open Container
- Luke Carpenter, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Tyler Jones, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Tailynne Apel, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Brooke Olson, 42 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Randy Ackerman, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Disturbing the Peace
- Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Samuel Smith, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Gina Fabricus, 37 - Public Intoxication
Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department