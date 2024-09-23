Natrona County Arrest Log (9/20/24 – 9/23/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Open Container, Camping Restricted: In the City

Ivan Sweets, 65 - Hold for District Court

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication

Casey Hudgens, 43 - Bond Revocation

Alexander Piddington, 41 - Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Defraud Innkeeper: 1st Offense, EXPC ORD Interference

Corey Coriddi, 36 - Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery: 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Bryce Miller, 35 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Probation Revocation by Police Officer

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Public Intoxication

Rye Smouse, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Michael Wentz, 43 - Failure to Comply

Gabriel Gonzales, 52 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Leah Whiteplume, 43 - Open Container, Failure to Comply

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jason Blackley, 43 - Failure to Comply

Lorie Batchelor, 53 - Driving Under Suspension

Stuart Loyo Avila, 30 - Open Container, Trespassing Enhanced

Joshua King, 41 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Ruvalcaba, 33 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Kimberly Feister-Kellett, 53 - Trespassing

Landon Jenkins, 20 - DUI, Under 18 Possess / Use Tobacco: 1st Offense

Izziah Douglass, 20 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Reckless Driving

Hayden Sullivan, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Marijuana: Possession, Open Container

Luke Carpenter, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Tyler Jones, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Tailynne Apel, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Brooke Olson, 42 - Hold for Circuit Court

Randy Ackerman, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years), Disturbing the Peace

Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance

Samuel Smith, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Gina Fabricus, 37 - Public Intoxication

