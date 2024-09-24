Natrona County Arrest Log (9/23/24 – 9/24/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michelle Ford, 20 - Criminal Warrant
- Levi Lucero, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication
- John Sappington, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Lawson, 45 - Courtesy Hold
- Reistna Williams, 45 - Courtesy Hold
- Shakayla Cavil, 23 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department