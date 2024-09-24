Natrona County Arrest Log (9/23/24 – 9/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michelle Ford, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Levi Lucero, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawn Rowland, 49 - Public Intoxication

John Sappington, 62 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Lawson, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Reistna Williams, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Shakayla Cavil, 23 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Justin Anderson, 41 - Failure to Comply

Johnny Alegria, 56 - Failure to Comply

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

