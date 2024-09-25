Natrona County Arrest Log (9/24/24 – 9/25/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Baker, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cynthia Rich, 58 - Failure to Comply

Carrie McKenzie, 55 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

Joshua McLean, 43 - Failure to Comply

Trevor Martin, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andrew Ebert, 37 - Contract Hold

Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Alysha Dahl, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, No Registration and Improper Display, Compulsory Auto Insurance: 1st Offense

John Molnar, 52 - Public Intoxication

Bridget Jones, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christina Gates, 57 - Camping Restricted: In the City

Rebecca Edwards, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

John Webster, 45 - Public Intoxication

Matthew Metzger, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department