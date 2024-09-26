Natrona County Arrest Log (9/25/24 – 9/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tayla McGrady, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Jana Flynn, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Natalie Reisz, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- William Jackson, 30 - Contract Hold
- Caleb Phelps, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Adolfo Aceves, 18 - Criminal Warrant
- Shawn Lamonico, 44 - Serve Jail Time
- Cecilia Warren, 32 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Gregory Evans, 72 - Criminal Warrant
- Tyler Nichols, 30 - County Warrant
- Yolanda Barrera, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Allen Ekberg, 61 - Trespassing
- Thomas Hallock, 47 - Failure to Appear
- Joshua Goad, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Wade Gray, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Scotty Barber, 36 - County Warrant
- Rebecca Silk, 52 - Domestic Battery: 1tst Offense
- Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession: Meth
- Mason Owens, 21 - Property Destruction: Under $1000
