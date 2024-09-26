Natrona County Arrest Log (9/25/24 – 9/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tayla McGrady, 31 - Failure to Comply

Jana Flynn, 60 - Failure to Comply

Natalie Reisz, 31 - Courtesy Hold

William Jackson, 30 - Contract Hold

Caleb Phelps, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adolfo Aceves, 18 - Criminal Warrant

Shawn Lamonico, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Cecilia Warren, 32 - Camping Restricted: In the City, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Gregory Evans, 72 - Criminal Warrant

Tyler Nichols, 30 - County Warrant

Yolanda Barrera, 36 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Allen Ekberg, 61 - Trespassing

Thomas Hallock, 47 - Failure to Appear

Joshua Goad, 49 - Public Intoxication

Wade Gray, 44 - Failure to Appear

Scotty Barber, 36 - County Warrant

Rebecca Silk, 52 - Domestic Battery: 1tst Offense

Merissa Apodaca, 21 - Failure to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession: Meth

Mason Owens, 21 - Property Destruction: Under $1000

Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department