Natrona County Arrest Log (9/26/23 – 9/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lea Lewis, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Veronica Hancock, 40 - Bond Revocation

David Smith, 40 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Hold for Probation and Parole

Bill Cook, 53 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

Floyd Penman, 54 - failure to Comply

Joseph Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Bustamente, 56 - Disturbing the Peace

