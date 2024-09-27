Natrona County Arrest Log (9/26/24 – 9/27/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Billy Mackay, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Amanda Jones, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Ryan Bressler, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ryan Kellogg, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Brian Melber, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Christopher Wensel, 48 - Courtesy Hold

Danielle Garton, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Raman Strok, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Hold for Probation and Parole

Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Watson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Nathan Thomas, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeffrey Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Donald Smith 61 - Public Intoxication

Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear

Willie Jones, 41 - Failure to Comply

Brandon Hansen, 24 - Violate Protection Order, Stalking: Felony

Sophia Lebar, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Andrew Nollen, 36 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Tina Steelman, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Erick Wingfield, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Little Bird, 25 - Trespassing

Staci Barrera, 38 - Trespassing

Thomas Brown, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

