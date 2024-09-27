Natrona County Arrest Log (9/26/24 – 9/27/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Billy Mackay, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Amanda Jones, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Ryan Bressler, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ryan Kellogg, 34 - Courtesy Hold
- Brian Melber, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Christopher Wensel, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- Danielle Garton, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Raman Strok, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Watson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Nathan Thomas, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jeffrey Sanders, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Donald Smith 61 - Public Intoxication
- Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear
- Willie Jones, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Brandon Hansen, 24 - Violate Protection Order, Stalking: Felony
- Sophia Lebar, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Andrew Nollen, 36 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Tina Steelman, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
- Erick Wingfield, 54 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Little Bird, 25 - Trespassing
- Staci Barrera, 38 - Trespassing
- Thomas Brown, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication, Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
