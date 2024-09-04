Natrona County Arrest Log (9/3/24 – 9/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Craig Shain, 52 - Serve Jail Time

Connor Collins, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Shantel Webb, 32 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Branstetter, 61 - Failure to Comply

Charles Marsh, 73 - Public Intoxication

Malika Brown, 33 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense, Trespassing, Open Container

Bryce Miller, 35 - Public Intoxication

Gregory Marchant, 26 - Failure to Comply

Harley Johnson, 28 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Seivewright, 60 - Failure to Comply

Amber Brough, 47 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense Within 10 Years)

