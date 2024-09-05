Natrona County Arrest Log (9/4/24 – 9/5/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Julia Deshaw, 55 - Contract Hold
- Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication
- Justin Fraser, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Thomas Soto, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Alexander Johnson, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Mathew Archibeque, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Failure to Comply, Burglary: Building, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram
- Robert Yeager, 52 - Courtesy Hold
- Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Elysha Tsinigine, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Dusten Overgard, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Robert Watson, 19 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked
- Breanna Malloy, 18 - Aggravated Burglary: Attempt to Inflict Bodily Harm, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Simple Assault
- Brandon Pederson, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication
