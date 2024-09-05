Natrona County Arrest Log (9/4/24 – 9/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Julia Deshaw, 55 - Contract Hold

Eddy Fernandez, 50 - Public Intoxication

Justin Fraser, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Thomas Soto, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Alexander Johnson, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Mathew Archibeque, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Daniel Purdin-killa, 33 - Failure to Comply, Burglary: Building, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram

Robert Yeager, 52 - Courtesy Hold

Amanda Gorsuch, 34 - Failure to Comply

Michael Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear

Elysha Tsinigine, 36 - Failure to Comply

Dusten Overgard, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Robert Watson, 19 - Drive While License Cancelled / Suspended / Revoked

Breanna Malloy, 18 - Aggravated Burglary: Attempt to Inflict Bodily Harm, Under 21: Consume Alcohol, Simple Assault

Brandon Pederson, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Allen Whiteplume, 39 - Public Intoxication

