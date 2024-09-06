Natrona County Arrest Log (9/5/24 – 9/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lita King, 20 - Bond Revocation, District Court Bench Warrant

Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Hold for Casper Municipal Court

Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Wade, 48 - Courtesy Hold

Coleman Stanger, 31 - Hold for probation and Parole

Tyler Fraser, 20 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Spencer Lamb, 38 - Hold for probation and Parole,

Cheryl Rhodes, 42 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Germer, 40 - County Warrant

Lance Sivertson, 53 - Failure to Appear

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

Mark Daigle, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Brandy Darland, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Tammy Barnes, 53 - Failure to Comply

