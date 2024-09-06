Natrona County Arrest Log (9/5/24 – 9/6/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lita King, 20 - Bond Revocation, District Court Bench Warrant
- Emily Grimenstein, 26 - Hold for Casper Municipal Court
- Isaiah Montiano Like, 26 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Christopher Wade, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- Coleman Stanger, 31 - Hold for probation and Parole
- Tyler Fraser, 20 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Spencer Lamb, 38 - Hold for probation and Parole,
- Cheryl Rhodes, 42 - Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Germer, 40 - County Warrant
- Lance Sivertson, 53 - Failure to Appear
- Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Mark Daigle, 39 - Criminal Warrant
- Brandy Darland, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Dareck Girten, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Tammy Barnes, 53 - Failure to Comply
