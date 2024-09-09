Natrona County Arrest Log (9/6/24 – 9/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Mark Belanger, 35 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rodney Brafford, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Juan Garcia Villarreal, 50 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering

Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace

Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Trespassing

Camille Moore, 36 - DUI, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Speed Too Fast for Conditions

Ryan Rasner, 44 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure, Public Intoxication, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destruction

John Needham, 26 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Joseph Strickland, 43 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Nicole Bacus, 26 - Failure to Appear

Megan Day, 29 - County Warrant

Paul May, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Russell Yeik, 47 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less

Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Meeks, 38 - Public Intoxication

Christopher Ogden, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Interfere With Peace Officer

Misty Tucker, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Edlos Feyhl, 36 - Failure to Appear

Marcus Mendez, 34 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Michael Odom, 19 - Breach of Peace

Jose Cochachi-Vilchez, 37 - Immigration Hold

John Peterson, 49 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Anthony Murray, 38 - Interfere With Emergency Calls

Elijah Helbling, 44 - DWUI

