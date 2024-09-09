Natrona County Arrest Log (9/6/24 – 9/9/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Mark Belanger, 35 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Rodney Brafford, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Juan Garcia Villarreal, 50 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Reckless Endangering
- Steve Knox, 54 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Disturbing the Peace
- Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Trespassing
- Camille Moore, 36 - DUI, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Ryan Rasner, 44 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure, Public Intoxication, Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destruction
- John Needham, 26 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Joseph Strickland, 43 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Nicole Bacus, 26 - Failure to Appear
- Megan Day, 29 - County Warrant
- Paul May, 25 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Russell Yeik, 47 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 ounces or Less
- Ramon Pacheco, 50 - Public Intoxication, Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Meeks, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Christopher Ogden, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Misty Tucker, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Edlos Feyhl, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Marcus Mendez, 34 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Michael Odom, 19 - Breach of Peace
- Jose Cochachi-Vilchez, 37 - Immigration Hold
- John Peterson, 49 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Anthony Murray, 38 - Interfere With Emergency Calls
- Elijah Helbling, 44 - DWUI
Casper's Most Wanted - August 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department