Natrona County Arrest Log (9/9/24 – 9/10/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ronald Young, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Ezekiel Martin, 39 - Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destruction, Disturbing the Peace, Fireworks per International Fire Code
- Shannon Feurt, 59 - Criminal Warrant
- Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Billy Mackay, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Aaron Collins, 42 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Jewls Decker, 31 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Joshua Eutsey, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Jeffrey Kerr, 39 - Failure to Appear
- Albert SixFeathers, 28 - Criminal Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - September 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department