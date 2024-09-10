Natrona County Arrest Log (9/9/24 – 9/10/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ronald Young, 62 - Failure to Comply

Ezekiel Martin, 39 - Property Damage: Injuring / Defacing / Destruction, Disturbing the Peace, Fireworks per International Fire Code

Shannon Feurt, 59 - Criminal Warrant

Gregory Hayes, 53 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Billy Mackay, 42 - Failure to Comply

Aaron Collins, 42 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Jewls Decker, 31 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Joshua Eutsey, 24 - Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Kerr, 39 - Failure to Appear

Albert SixFeathers, 28 - Criminal Warrant

