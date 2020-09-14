Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested five people for impaired driving in Natrona County over Labor Day Weekend.

The arrests were part of a county-wide effort in which 200 vehicles were stopped and 54 citations for speeding were issued.

It was the last of six planned operations for 2020.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the purpose of the operation is to reduce traffic fatalities through the enforcement of DUI and seatbelt laws.

As always, the public is urged to report impaired driving by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately hotline number at 800-442-9090. Callers should be ready to provide a description of the vehicle, its location and where it's headed.