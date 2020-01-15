Natrona County Library Hosting ‘Dance Party Story Time’
There is an all new event coming to the Natrona County Library for the new year.
Visit the Natrona County Library every Thursday at 10:30 am for their brand new moving & grooving StoryTime Dance Party, complete with dancing, singing, flashing lights, and exciting interactive story-telling.
Families with children ages 3 and up are invited to hop, bop and stop by the library for this awesome new StoryTime.
- WHEN: Thursday, January 16th, 2020 | 10:30 am - 11:00 am
- WHERE: Natrona County Library | Crawford Room
- AGES: 3 and up
- COST: Free
Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app