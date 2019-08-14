Natrona County Library Hosting ‘Teen Anime Club: DIY T-shirts’

The monthly Teen Anime Club is back at the Natrona County Library with an awesome do-it-yourself project.

The Natrona County Library’s Teen Anime Club, open to teens in grades 7-12, will meet on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the Crawford Room. Teens will graffiti spray paint t-shirts with fabric markers and Crayola airbrush sprayers.

  • WHEN: August 15th, 2019 | 4:00pm - 5:00pm
  • WHERE: Natrona County Library - Crawford Room
  • COST: FREE!

New members are strongly encouraged to join. All supplies provided at no cost.

For more information, call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.com.

