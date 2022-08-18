Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room

There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:

The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing. Roughly, its borders run from Florida to Bermuda to Puerto Rico. At this activity for students in grades 7-12, teens will be flying to Puerto Rico when everything seems to go wrong. Can they use the clues hidden around them to find everything they need to keep from being sucked into the abyss that is the Bermuda Triangle? Join us for an afternoon escape room event for teens on Thursday, August 18th at 4 PM that is sure to be challenging and fun! All supplies provided at no cost. Call 577.7323 for more information.