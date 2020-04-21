Natrona County Library Not Charging Late Fees During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Natrona County Library is letting Casper residents know that they are not accruing late fees during the pandemic.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook page posted the following message:

A reminder as we head into week # 6,729 of social distancing: if you have items checked out right now, DO NOT WORRY. You are not accruing any late fees at this time, and all due dates have been pushed back. Our book drop is also open, but feel free to hold onto your items until we reopen. In the meantime, enjoy these interesting and clever book return signs seen at other libraries (none of which we've needed to post ourselves... yet).

