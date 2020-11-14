Natrona County Library Now Requires Facemasks

The Natrona County Library is now requiring that all patrons wear a face-covering when visiting the facility.

Anyone who isn't will be asked to leave the building.

According to a news release, the Natrona County Library Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to adopt a resolution passed by the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners requiring face-coverings in certain county buildings.

"The decision is in response to the increasing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, as well as the library's commitment to the well-being of their patrons and staff," the news release says.

If a patron enters the building without a mask, a staff member will offer them one. If they refuse to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to go into the building any further.

Additionally, if a patron takes off their mask, they will be asked to leave.

Currently, the library requires patrons to sanitize their hands upon entering the building. Along with that, social distancing is required and limited numbers of people are allowed in the facility.