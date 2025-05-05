Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Chance of Rain (5/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Behind a cold front, expect windy conditions and increasing rain chances this morning before becoming widespread in the afternoon hours. Mountain snow overnight that may make its way to the lower basins for Tuesday morning. Thankful for Spring!

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and mostly clear. The high today will hover around 60°, with the low this evening estimated around 33°.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the entire city.

Around the state, travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry. There are no road closures.

