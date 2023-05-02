New Bedding Supply Store ‘Mattress Plus’ Is Now Open in Casper

Casper has a brand new option for all your bedding needs.

Enter Mattress Plus.

Owner and operated, Mark Wendling, was the previous owner of The Crazy House furniture store in the same location. It was pushed out of business after the COVID-19 pandemic as inventory was too hard to get to have supply available to the demand of the public. Mark went back to the drawing board to come up with a product that the community would need and that he could provide at an affordable price and have constant inventory available. He asked himself, "what can he sell that people can afford?" What has minimal overhead to keep him afloat?

He thought mattresses.

Casper only has a few local options for mattresses (Sleep Number, America's Mattresses, Denver Mattress, Flanigan's Furniture and Mattress Gallery, and Boxdrop Casper Mattress and Furniture). With that in mind, Mark jumped on it and opened Mattresses Plus. They offer all sizes of mattresses, similar to the name brands you've heard of, but at an affordable price point. They also specialize in pillows, headboards, dressers and area rugs to make them a one stop shopping experience.

Mark is very optimistic that this store will outlast the struggles he had with The Crazy House during the pandemic. His main goal is to provide good products at an affordable price to the Casper community.

"Poncho's Mexican Food" Has a Brand New Location