New ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In Casper

It has been less than a month since the last grand prize winning ticket for the WyoLotto Cowboy Draw game was sold in Rock Springs. Although that was the second highest jackpot ever for that game, there is now another grand prize winner and this ticket was sold right here in Casper.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook Page recently posted the following photo along with a message that read:

When we said that if the Pokes win, you win too... we meant it! We are thrilled to announce that our recent Cowboy Draw jackpot winning ticket was a part of our 1st UW Bogo of the season! So if you bought your ticket on Sunday in Casper at the Loaf n’Jug check those numbers!!

Since there were as big winner this week, the Cowboy Draw jackpot will reset to $250,000. In addition to the grand prize, here are the other winners from Monday:

12 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

521 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

5708 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 5, 7, 21, 23, 35.

The next drawing is Thursday, November 5th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.