New ‘Tamale Factory’ Restaurant Now Open In Casper

Casper has a new tamales restaurant opening today inside the former Grab and Go Gourmet location near downtown.

The Tamale Factory is having its grand opening today (July 6th, 2020). We had the chance to speak with the owner, Misael Yanez. He first moved to Wyoming with his wife, whom he meant in the military (Army). They lived in Gillette for a while, but moved to Casper, where his wife is originally from in 2010. Misael stated that he hadn't had a really good tamale consistent. His mother makes tamales, so he was often getting requests for her to make and sale them. He says they have not only the traditional style, but also some interesting new flavors, with plans to add more to the menu soon.

As he is former military himself, Misael offers a military and first responder discount. Tamale Factory is located at 500 South Wolcott.

Click here to visit the official Tamale Factory Facebook page.