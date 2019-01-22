NWS: More Snow Through Wednesday For Western, Northern Wyoming

Parts of Wyoming, mainly in the north and the west, are due for additional snow accumulation Tuesday night through Wednesday.

That's according to the National Weather Service in Riverton, which on Tuesday predicted an additional three to six inches of snow accumulation in the western valleys with six to 12 inches of snow in the mountains.

This next winter storm system will likely make for slick roads and limited visibility, the NWS said. Some snow may fall east of the Continental Divide by late Wednesday, though less than an inch of new snow accumulation would be expected in those areas.

In Yellowstone National Park and the Absaroka Mountains, six to nine inches of snow is expected with winds gusting up to 45 mph on the higher ridges. "Very difficult" travel was a possibility, according to the NWS.

The Jackson Valley is expected to see four to six inches of new snow on the ground, with six to 12 inches in the surrounding mountains. Hazardous travel is likely over Togwotee and Teton Pass, among other areas, particularly for the morning or evening commute.

Afton is expected to receive four inches of new snow, with the forecast in Alpine calling for up to eight inches of accumulation.

For the portions of Wyoming likely to be impacted by the storm, a winter weather advisory was set to be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or use the Wyoming 511 app.