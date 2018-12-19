PBR Velocity Tour Presale Tickets Available Today & Tomorrow ONLY

The Casper Event Center will host the 2019 PBR (Professionals Bull Riders) Velocity Tour in Casper, WY on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Get your special presale code here.

For one night, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s fiercest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tours one of the most exciting live sporting events to see. Guarantee the spot you want buy buying presale tickets - available Wednesday, December 19 at 10am – Thursday, December 20 at midnight.

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019 | 7:00 PM

Cost: $15 to $100

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 21st to the general public but you have the opportunity to buy tickets now before they officially go on sale by using the code below.

Presale Code:

VELOCITY

(Code valid December 19th at 10am – December 20th at midnight ONLY)

Tickets will be available Friday, December 21st at the Casper Events Center Box Office, online at www.sinclairtix.com, and by phone at (800) 442-2256.

Each rider will face one bull in Round 1 with the Top 10 scoring riders of the night moving on to one more ride in the championship round. At the end of the competition, the rider with the highest combined score will be crowned the champion.

The 2019 Velocity Tour will culminate with the PBR Velocity Finals at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, leading into the PBR’s 2019 PBR World Finals November 6th – 10th. The winner of the VT Finals, the second- and third-place finishers, and the top international performer, along with the 2019 VT Tour Champion, will each qualify to compete at the PBR World Finals.