PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Discharged from Wyoming Medical Center, Shares Photos of Vehicle

It's been a scary past couple of days for makeup mogul Jeffree Starr and his friend Daniel Lucas. Both were involved in a rollover accident near Hat Six Road in Casper on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Both Starr and Lucas were wearing seatbelts and they were transported to the nearby Wyoming Medical Center to treat their injuries.

We are very happy to report that Star has been discharged from the hospital and even went and checked on his Rolls Royce, which was the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash. Star shared photos of the aftermath of the car on his Twitter page, and gave a shoutout to the manufacturer, crediting the vehicle's build for saving their lives.

Star revealed that though he was discharged from Wyoming Medical Center, Lucas, a three-time cancer survivor, is undergoing more testing and, according to Star, may need surgery. Because of Lucas' cancer history, Star said that he is dealing with internal injuries and is having complications with his organs, but that he's being monitored 24/7 by the staff of WMC.

"We woke up crying happy tears today," Star wrote. "So thankful for everyone’s out pouring love To everyone who wished death upon Daniel and I, we pray you find happiness within yourself.

Today he’s having more tests done and might need surgery. I’m now discharged."

In a twist of fate, Star stated that he was going to release a video on YouTube detailing Lucas' battle with cancer on Friday but, due to the crash, was unable to do so. But he posted the video today and, judging by what he has already gone through, Daniel Lucas has proven himself to be a survivor.