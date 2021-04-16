Project Underway to Make Stretch of I-80 Safer for Winter Travel

A multi-year project is underway to make Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie safer for winter travel.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation's I-80 Winter Freight Project, which began in October 2020, will add nearly 200 new truck parking spaces at Fort Steele (exit 228) and Quealy Dome (exit 290).

"(This will) relieve the strain on nearby towns during closures and help meter traffic back onto the interstate when roads reopen," said WYDOT spokesman Doug McGee.

McGee says new climbing lanes will also be installed over Halleck Ridge and near Cooper Cove, which will aid in traffic flow.

"The ultimate goal (is to) reduce crashes and closures," said McGee.

The $35 million project, $20 million of which is being funded by a federal BUILD grant, is expected to be completed by October 2022.

