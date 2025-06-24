Rock Band ‘In This Moment’ Coming to Casper This Fall at the Ford Wyoming Center

Fans of American rock band, In This Moment, rejoice. They're bringing their "Black Mass Tour" to Casper this October.

A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center stated:

Get ready, Casper — the Black Mass Tour is coming.

Hard rock icons In This Moment take over the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 11, with special guests Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait, and Ded.

Expect haunting visuals, powerful vocals, and a show unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com and the Sinclair Box Office.

PRESALE INFO: Use code ARMYOFME to unlock the presale.

Valid online only. Starts Tues, June 24 at 12 pm

Enter the Black Mass.

Get our free mobile app

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, October 11th, 2025 | 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: to be announced (tickets go on sale this Friday, presale Tuesday at noon)

If you are a fan of hardcore rock and heavy metal, this is the concert you don't want to miss.

22 Items You Can't Bring Inside the Ford Wyoming Center Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke