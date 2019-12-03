Skillet Coming To Casper Events Center Feb. 12th, 2020

Rock band Skillet will be performing at the Casper Events Center this coming February as part of their 'Victorious Tour' with support from 'From Ashes To New' and 'Ledger'.

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Wednesday Feb. 12th, 2020 | 7:00 PM

Cost: $34.00 & $39.50

Every victory merits a theme song. Skillet write the soundtrack to triumph on their tenth full-length, Victorious [Atlantic Records]. One of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, the two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum Wisconsin quartet—John Cooper [lead vocals/bass], Korey Cooper [guitar/keys], Jen Ledger [drums/vocals], and Seth Morrison [lead guitar]—ignite seismic stadium-size anthems highlighted by chantable choruses, thunderous rhythms, symphonic electronics, and intricate musicality. Each lyric, riff, and beat motivate as the group sharpen their signature style with precision, passion, and power

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10:00am at the Casper Events Center Box Office, via phone at 800.442.2256 and online at sinclairtix.com.