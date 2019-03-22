State and local law enforcement agencies made 344 traffic stops and arrested nine people for driving under the influence during the St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the Casper office of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The Casper Police Department, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol boosted law enforcement presence in the county between March 15 and Sunday.

Stops, citations and arrests -- all agencies. Not all reasons for stops are listed here:

Total traffic stops -- 344.

DUI arrests -- 9.

Speeding tickets -- 28.

Seat belt citations -- 9.

Controlled substance arrests -- 9.

Warnings issued -- 123.

Other arrests -- 34.

Of the DUI arrests, five were made by the Casper Police Department, three by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and one by the Evansville Police Department.







